Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s previous close.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Ameresco has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

