Citigroup Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $112.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

