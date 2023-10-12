Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $126.62 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

