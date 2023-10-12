Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

KRYS stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,105 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

