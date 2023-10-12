Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVCY

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $374,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 532,374 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.