Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $300,581.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 23,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and sold 30,944 shares valued at $617,019. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

