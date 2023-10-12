Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYND

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 315,671 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $4,908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.