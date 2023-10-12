Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.88. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

