MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

