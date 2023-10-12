Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after buying an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

