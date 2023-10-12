Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.20 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 41.44%.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KEC opened at C$13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

