Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Helvetia Price Performance
OTC HLVTY opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Helvetia has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
About Helvetia
