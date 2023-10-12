Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTC HLVTY opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Helvetia has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Helvetia Holding AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance business in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers life insurance products in the areas of investment-linked, group life, and others; non-life insurance products in the areas of property, motor vehicle, health/accident, liability, and transport; and annuity insurance products and pension plans.

