Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

