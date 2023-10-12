First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $75.72.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
