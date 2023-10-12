First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

