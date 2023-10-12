Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of VET opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

