LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 3.1 %

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

