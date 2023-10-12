FY2023 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By Zacks Research

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.16 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,374,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 104,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

