FY2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Boosted by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.