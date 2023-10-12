National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $8.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52.

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.44 billion.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

