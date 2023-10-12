National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $8.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colliers International Group
In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
