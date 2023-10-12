Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $209.04 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 300,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

