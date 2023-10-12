Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By Zacks Research

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after buying an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.