Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 6,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

