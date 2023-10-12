Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -262.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 203.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

