Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

PZZA opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,857,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

