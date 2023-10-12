Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of C$187.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.84 million.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

CXB stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of C$670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

