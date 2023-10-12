Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of C$187.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.84 million.
Calibre Mining Stock Up 5.8 %
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.