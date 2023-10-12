FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Cut by Analyst

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

IPG stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.