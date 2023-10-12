LGT Group Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,802 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 97,875 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -380.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.