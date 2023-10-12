Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,635 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $110,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after buying an additional 817,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

