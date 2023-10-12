LGT Group Foundation Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $178,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,347,000 after buying an additional 1,190,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

