LGT Group Foundation Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.79) to GBX 825 ($10.10) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.20.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

