LGT Group Foundation Cuts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

