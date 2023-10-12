LGT Group Foundation Has $1.36 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $156.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

