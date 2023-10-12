PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

