LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $32,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 375.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

