LGT Group Foundation Has $1.69 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,823.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,884.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,946.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.