State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

