STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.43 and a beta of 0.86. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

