Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Decreases By 58.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 639.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSANF. Nomura lowered shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

About Kansai Paint

OTCMKTS KSANF opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

(Get Free Report)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.