Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Shares of GEGYF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

