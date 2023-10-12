Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

