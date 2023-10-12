Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Grows By 177.8%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ALCC opened at $10.33 on Thursday. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 905,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

