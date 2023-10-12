Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 245,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 216,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

