Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 57.6%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

Shares of DXF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.00.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.