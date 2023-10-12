Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 57.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

Shares of DXF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.00.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

