International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

