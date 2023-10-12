Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ETV opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.