E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $2.19 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $181,220. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

