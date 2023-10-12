The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd.

RSTGF stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

