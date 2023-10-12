State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

