State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 596,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

