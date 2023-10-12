State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $139.66 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

